Notre Dame unveils incredible 'Football Leprechaun' logo & the internet goes wild
By Josh Sanchez
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had social media buzzing with fans eager for the program to take their money after unveiling the school's new "Football Leprechaun," which is one of the best college football logos in recent memory.
Notre Dame will be unveiling sports specific logos for every program at the university, beginning with football which is right around the corner.
"The Leprechaun represents the tenacious and determined spirit of the Fighting Irish, a relentless desire to seize every opportunity with unity, clarity, and purpose whether the odds be great or small," the school said in a statement.
MORE: AP Top 25 College Football Rankings 2025: Preseason AP Poll
"This logo, drawn from a legacy known around the world, represents Fighting Irish Football."
Immediately after the logo was revealed, the internet sounded off with an overwhelmingly positive response.
MORE: NFL RedZone host Scott Hansen reveals thoughts on ESPN college football spinoff
Another fan added, "An idea so brilliant it makes you wonder what took them so long to come up with it." We'll have to see if the other sports-specific logos from Notre Dame generate the same reaction.
MORE: ESPN celebrates Lee Corso's 90th birthday with iconic College GameDay headgear clip
If you want your "Football Leprechaun" merch you better act fast, because it is about to be flying off of the shelves.
The Fighting Irish officially kick off their 2025 campaign on the road on Sunday, August 31, against the Miami Hurricanes
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: MLB's No. 1 pitching prospect gets first big league call-up
NFL: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones makes embarrassing admission in Netflix NFL show
CFB: College football analyst hypes Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith as 'one of the best ever'
SPORTS MEDIA: Rich Eisen's shocking ESPN ratings test the limits of 'SportsCenter' nostalgia
WNBA: Sophie Cunningham sends message to fans after devastating season-ending injury