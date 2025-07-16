Fox Sports pushing for college football content with Barstool's Dave Portnoy
By Matt Reed
College football could look much different this season on Fox Sports as the network aims to change up its content by bringing in one of the most vocal figures in the sports media industry.
RELATED: Texas star Arch Manning era kicks off with media circus at SEC Media Days
Fox Sports reportedly wants to take a big swing in a similar nature that ESPN did when they brought Pat McAfee to their network by signing a deal with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. Front Office Sports reports that Portnoy would be included on the network's Big Noon Kickoff before college football games.
Meanwhile, the opportunity would also give Barstool Sports programming more visibility with their content being shown across Fox Sports 1 and other platforms.
While Portnoy may be highly controversial with his takes, he's certainly box office television and already has a strong relationship with Fox after making regular appearances on Fox News and Fox Business channels.
