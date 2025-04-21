Oregon's Dan Lanning impresses recruits with pricey custom car
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning was spotted driving a recruit around Eugene over the weekend in quite the pricey ride.
Cameron Derby shared video of the Ducks coach driving his custon Ford Bronco around Eugene with the top down, and a pair of recruits along for the ride.
Lanning has had an incredibly busy few weeks of spring practice in Eugene, on and off the field. He hosted a plethora of four-and-five-star prospects, most notably five star pass rusher Richard Wesley, five-star safety Jett Washington, and five-star cornerback Elbert Hill.
While it's not clear from the video who's in the car with Lanning, the real star of the show is the car. According to a recent interview on Bussin' With the Boys, Lanning paid $280,000 for a custom 1974 Ford Bronco from Vintage Broncos.
"It was one of those ones where I didn't realize what it cost," Lanning said in the interview, before singing the praises of the car. It was faithfully restored and customized using authentic Ford parts, and Lanning told the Podcast that he loved it.
It was a dissappointing end to an otherwise stellar season for Lanning and the Ducks last year; the coach lead Oregon to an undefeated regular season record and a Big Ten title in their first year in the conference. But after spending most of the season ranked number one or two in the country, the Ducks were flattened by Ohio State in the second round of the College Football Playoff.
The Ducks figure to be one of college football's best teams next season as well, and Lanning is a big reason why
Lanning got a new contract in March that pays him $11 million per season, so he can more than afford the splurge on the gorgeous classic ride.
