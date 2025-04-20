2024-25 NBA Awards finalists officially announced
By Tyler Reed
The NBA postseason is officially underway. Teams have started their quest toward the dream of becoming the next champion of the league.
With the beginning of the postseason, it means that it is time for the fans to have their yearly arguments over who should win the regular season awards, like the MVP.
On Sunday, the NBA unveiled the list of every finalist for its yearly awards. Take a look below at some of the top award finalists.
NBA MVP Finalists
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
No surprise that these three are the three finalists for the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award. However, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be the frontrunner.
NBA Coach of the Year
Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland Cavaliers
J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons
Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets
NBA Coach of the Year is another award that a lot of fans have their eyes on. All three candidates are deserving of the award. However, getting the Pistons to the postseason should be good enough to get you the job as president of this country.
To see the rest of the awards and the finalists, check out the link here. MVP chatter is normally downright dreadful until an announcement is made. However, this season, everyone should be in agreement.
