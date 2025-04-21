Jahmyr Gibbs, gf Nicole Anderson attend WrestleMania in dueling WWE superstar shirts
By Tyler Reed
WrestleMania is known as the "grandest stage of them all" for a good reason. It is the biggest show the WWE puts together every year.
Being the biggest show of the year, it could be hard to find a ticket for the big event; however, some big names have been sitting ringside for the two-night event.
On Sunday night, ringside was filled with big names that included UFC legend Daniel Cormier, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe (who the fans mercifully booed), and Detroit Lions star running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
Gibbs, alongside girlfriend Nicol Anderson, seemed to be enjoying the WrestleMania 41 action decked out in WWE gear.
Before the couple made their way to Allegiant Stadium, Anderson posted a TikTok of the two in their WWE gear. Anderson is all in on John Cena, while Gibbs is repping the new WWE World Heavyweight champion, Jey Uso.
WrestleMania 41 will be the final WrestleMania that Cena will ever compete in, and one of the greatest of all time will look to break an impossible record with a win in the main event over Cody Rhodes.
With a win, Cena would become a 17-time world champion, surpassing Ric Flair for the most world titles in professional wrestling history. Night 2 of WrestleMania is about to be cinema.
