Nico Iamaleava confirms move to UCLA football amid NIL saga

Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava has officially announced his transfer destination after reports late last week linked him to UCLA.

By Josh Sanchez

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava walks off the field after the win over Kentucky.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava walks off the field after the win over Kentucky. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Controversial college football star Nico Iamaleava has officially decided on his next home.

After leaving the Tennessee Volunteers over a reported NIL dispute, reports surfaced that Iamaleava was seeking a $4 million NIL package was his next potential suitor.

While NIL details have not been reported, and are expected to fall way short of the $4 million goal, Iamaleava has decided to head back home to California to join the UCLA Bruins.

MORE: Nico Iamaleava's NIL chase could reportedly backfire with massive loss

Iamaleava announced his decision on social media.

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava throws during the College Football Playoff.
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava throws during the College Football Playoff. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for His grace, for continuing to bless my family, and for allowing me to live out my passion each and every day. To the amazing people in Knoxville, thank you for embracing and uplifting me throughout my time there," Iamaleava wrote on Instagram.

MORE: Tennessee football ripped for Nico Iamaleava NIL disaster by former rival head coach

"I’ll be forever thankful for the support you showed me every step of the way and I’ll always cherish the relationships I built there and the memories I created with my brothers. I believe with all my heart that I gave my all as a Volunteer. I’m truly grateful for the time I had at UT. My journey at UT has come to an end. This decision was incredibly difficult, and truthfully, not something I expected to make this soon. But I trust God’s timing, and I believe He’s leading me where I need to be.

"Even though, this chapter is ending, a new chapter has begun and I am committed to UCLA!"

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava warming up before the start of the NCAA college football playoff game against Ohio State
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava warming up before the start of the NCAA college football playoff game against Ohio State. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iamaleava was born in Long Beach and starred at Warren High School in Downey, California. He was the Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year in 2022.

During his lone season as a starter in 2024, Iamaleava threw for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions, while adding 358 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

