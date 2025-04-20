Nico Iamaleava confirms move to UCLA football amid NIL saga
By Josh Sanchez
Controversial college football star Nico Iamaleava has officially decided on his next home.
After leaving the Tennessee Volunteers over a reported NIL dispute, reports surfaced that Iamaleava was seeking a $4 million NIL package was his next potential suitor.
While NIL details have not been reported, and are expected to fall way short of the $4 million goal, Iamaleava has decided to head back home to California to join the UCLA Bruins.
Iamaleava announced his decision on social media.
"First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for His grace, for continuing to bless my family, and for allowing me to live out my passion each and every day. To the amazing people in Knoxville, thank you for embracing and uplifting me throughout my time there," Iamaleava wrote on Instagram.
"I’ll be forever thankful for the support you showed me every step of the way and I’ll always cherish the relationships I built there and the memories I created with my brothers. I believe with all my heart that I gave my all as a Volunteer. I’m truly grateful for the time I had at UT. My journey at UT has come to an end. This decision was incredibly difficult, and truthfully, not something I expected to make this soon. But I trust God’s timing, and I believe He’s leading me where I need to be.
"Even though, this chapter is ending, a new chapter has begun and I am committed to UCLA!"
Iamaleava was born in Long Beach and starred at Warren High School in Downey, California. He was the Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year in 2022.
During his lone season as a starter in 2024, Iamaleava threw for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions, while adding 358 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
