UCLA transfer quarterback announces new home with Tennessee Volunteers
By Tyler Reed
The story of the connection between the Tennessee Volunteers and the UCLA Bruins football program didn't just start today.
No, the drama surrounding now Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava had everyone keeping an eye on where the former Volunteers quarterback would end up after a rumored NIL dispute with the program.
Iamaleava ended up choosing UCLA; however, the program had already brought in Appalachian State transfer Joey Aguilar.
RELATED: Tennessee football ripped for Nico Iamaleava NIL disaster by former rival head coach
With the addition of Iamaleava, Aguilar thought the grass might be greener elsewhere, and that new place will be Iamaleava's old home.
Pete Nakos of On3 Sports is reporting that Aguilar has decided that his new home will be with the Volunteers. A team that he knows will need a new quarterback this fall.
It's not a guarantee that Aguilar will be the starter for the Volunteers; however, the team did need to make a quick move and added another quarterback in the transfer portal.
In two seasons with Appalachian State, Aguilar threw 56 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. Last season, Aguilar led the Sun Belt in interceptions with 14.
It may not have been the name on anyone's radar, but the Volunteers must see something in the former Bruins quarterback. Aguilar did not even play a down for his last program, such is the life of the transfer portal.
