NFL legend Tom Brady advised Shedeur Sanders to use NFL Draft as motivation
By Matt Reed
When Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round of the NFL Draft it sent the NFL world into a frenzy, but one of the league's all-time great players made sure to let the Cleveland Browns quarterback know that his career is only beginning.
Sanders certainly has a challenging journey ahead with four other quarterbacks listed on Cleveland's roster heading into the 2025 season, including Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel. However, seven-time NFL champion Tom Brady sent some advice to Sanders after his long wait during NFL Draft weekend.
Brady appeared recently on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast and told the story of what he told Sanders after the draft night slip up.
"I said, 'Dude whatever happens wherever you go, that's your first day," Brady said. "Day 2 matters more than the draft. I was 199, so who could speak on it better than me?"
Ironically, Sanders managed to grab Brady's iconic number 12 jersey after the Browns revealed which number the former Colorado quarterback and other Cleveland rookies will be wearing in 2025.
