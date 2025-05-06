Cleveland Browns reveal rookie numbers including Dillion Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders
By Matt Reed
Shedeur Sanders has a long battle ahead of him to establish his spot on the Cleveland Browns after being selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but for now, at least the former Colorado Buffaloes star has been given a number.
The Browns announced which numbers their rookie signings would be wearing heading into training camp and offseason programs, and Sanders has been given number 12, which checks out given his family's connection to legendary quarterback Tom Brady.
Meanwhile, fellow 2025 draft pick Dillion Gabriel will be wearing number five, which was vacated after Jameis Winston left Cleveland this offseason during free agency.
Both players still have a long road ahead as they try to not only win a starting job in the future but even make the team after being chosen after the opening night of the draft in Green Bay.
Some experts still believe that Sanders will emerge as the favorite to start at quarterback even with Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett all present on the depth chart at the moment.
