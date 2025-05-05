High school prom parties hard with NFL star Shedeur Sanders' viral song
By Matt Reed
Shedeur Sanders is the talk of the NFL already despite being selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, and it's safe to say that won't be changing any time soon given his massive popularity on and off the gridiron.
Sanders had all eyes on him and superstar teammate Travis Hunter during their time together playing college football at Colorado, and now both players are aiming to keep that momentum going at the next level. with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively.
There's another layer to Sanders' stardom though; his music career. Recently, a high school prom with tons of students present were seen singing his song 'Perfect Timing' during their school's celebration.
Obviously Sanders is hoping that his NFL career will take off and he can live up to the hype that Deion Sanders and Co. built up during his collegiate days, but this is still really epic seeing a group of teenagers vibing to his music.
