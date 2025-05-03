NFL quarterback Shedeur Sanders reveals secret to staying focused on football
By Matt Reed
Shedeur Sanders has found his NFL home, for now, and as he looks to build up his reputation with the Cleveland Browns he's been appearing to be dialing back the cockiness and putting the emphasis on football.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders tops NFL rookie jersey sales list after NFL Draft
The fifth-round draft pick has to compete with several other quarterbacks, including fellow 2025 NFL Draft pick Dillon Gabriel, who the Browns selected in the third round.
As Sanders aims to not only make the team but hopefully become a focal point of the team's offense, the son of Deion Sanders says that he stays away from consuming alcohol because football is his "choice of drug."
While many media members and personalities feel that Sanders was deliberately passed on during the draft because of his bravado and outspoken mannerisms, the former Colorado star seems to be doing the right things at the moment to mend his reputation.
