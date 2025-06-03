New York sports radio host has embarrassing take on Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton
By Matt Reed
The NBA Playoffs have brought out some highly intriguing banter between fanbases throughout the postseason, but after the New York Knicks were eliminated by Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers recently the Knicks fans have certainly been bringing their hot takes to another level.
This extended up to local New York sports station WFAN and one of its hosts Sal Licata, who is a diehard Knicks fan like many others at the network. Licata, however, made an incredibly silly statement on air when he attacked Haliburton after the Knicks' Eastern Conference Finals loss.
Licata made the ludicrous claim that the Knicks put Haliburton "on the map" despite the fact that the star guard and his teammates are heading to the NBA Finals and four potential wins away from winning a championship.
Perhaps it's because New Yorkers still cannot get over the absurd shot Haliburton hit to extend Game 1 to overtime and eventually set up the victory, but Haliburton has certainly shown he's every bit the superstar throughout the playoffs.
