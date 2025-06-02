Watch: Royals top prospect has heartwarming reaction to his first MLB promotion
The moment a baseball player is promoted to the major leagues for the first time is often one of the most memorable in his career.
For Kansas City Royals prospect Jac Caglianone, the news arrived Sunday in a one-on-one meeting with Mike Jirschele, the manager of the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers.
Watch Jirschele deliver the news in an understated, unexpected deadpan:
"I need to call my dad," Caglianone said after giving his 66-year-old manager a hug.
The Royals are off Monday, and play Tuesday in St. Louis.
The arrival of Caglianone, the sixth overall pick in last year's draft, is big news for a franchise on the rise after capturing its first playoff berth in nine years last fall.
The Royals are averaging a poor 3.23 runs per game, while slugging at a .359 clip — 13th in the American League. That's why they have only a 31-29 record despite their sparking 3.35 team ERA, which ranks second in the AL.
Enter Caglianone, who began the season as a consensus top-100 prospect in baseball. With Omaha, he slugged .553 (nine home runs in 38 games) to go with a .322 batting average and .394 on-base percentage.
For the Royals, Caglianone will likely play the outfield, a below-replacement-level group as a whole.
Caglianone's first major-league call-up has already produced one lifelong memory for the 22-year-old and his family. Now, he'll try to deliver another on the field.
