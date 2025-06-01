Tyrese Haliburton goes viral for Eastern Conference Finals MVP mishap
By Josh Sanchez
You know what they say happens when you assume: "You make an a** out of you and me." Well, Tyrese Haliburton only made himself the butt of some social media jokes after the Indiana Pacers took down the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night.
The Pacers scored a convincing win to secure an NBA Finals showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
After the game, social media was buzzing because of a hilarious moment involving the Pacers star. As the Eastern Conference Finals MVP was being announced, Haliburton seemed to proudly think it was his for the taking.
However, the Larry Bird Trophy was awarded to his teammate, Pascal Siakam. Viral video of the moment shows Haliburton step forward before Siakam's name was announced.
Oops. Not so fast, my friend.
A lot of fans thought the moment was reminiscent of when Druski thought he was taking home the MVP award for the Celebrity All-Star Game.
Ultimately, Haliburton gets the last laugh.
The Pacers will face the Thunder for the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy beginning on Thursday, June 5. Perhaps he will be able to win NBA Finals MVP to make up for the conference finals mishap.
