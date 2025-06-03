Giannis Antetokounmpo next team odds show he could surprise everyone
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks future has been in serious doubt for the first time in his NBA career. The Greek Freak was left disappointed after another first-round playoff exit, and the team will be missing Damian Lillard for a significant portion of next season following his Achilles injury.
Giannis has been linked with trades, with the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets mentioned frequently as potential destinations. Many think this is the season he makes a move, but the latest betting odds suggest that might not necessarily be the case.
While the Spurs and Rockets are among the top 3 in terms of having the lowest odds of Antetokounmpo playing for them next season, they're not in first place. The Bucks are still being touted as the team he is likeliest to play for in the 2025-26 season.
Giannis hasn't finished outside the Top 4 in MVP voting since the 2018-19 season. He has won two MVP awards during that run and led the Bucks to their first championship in half a century. The Greek Freak has always been about loyalty, too, so it wouldn't be surprising if he chose not to leave.
This would come as a surprise to many. Antetokounmpo is expected to be the first domino in an extremely unpredictable NBA offseason. If he doesn't demand a trade, though, it would change the entire landscape regarding what other teams can do.
