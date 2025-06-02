ESPN announces plans for 'Inside the NBA' as show moves to home of Mickey Mouse
By Tyler Reed
The Indiana Pacers winning the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals wasn't the end of just the league's conference finals slate. It was the end of an era on TNT.
While Pacers fans celebrated their first NBA Finals appearance in over two decades, all NBA fans had to say goodbye to the most popular pre- and postgame show in the league, 'Inside the NBA'.
The bidding war to cover the league was too much for TNT, and so, the company bid farewell to Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O'Neal.
However, the show is technically not over. ESPN has decided to bring the lovable crew to its network at the start of next season.
It should be considered a celebration by fans of the league. However, many are worried that their new network will soil the legacy that was built on TNT.
Front Office Sport's Michael McCarthy got the exclusive scoop about the move, and according to McCarthy, fans have no reason to worry.
One source told McCarthy, “Some of the speculation’s just nuts. ESPN has wanted Barkley and this show for 20 years. Now that they’ve got it, why would they change it?”
For now, it seems the house of Mickey Mouse and Goofy are not willing to squeeze the life out of another iconic product. At least they don't have that in their current plans.
Only time will tell.
