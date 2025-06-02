Eagles Saquon Barkley recreates epic backwards hurdle during Madden 26 shoot
By Matt Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles are riding the high of winning their second Super Bowl title after the 2024 season, but as the team gears up for the new NFL campaign this fall the organization will have an influential figure on the cover of the highly-popular Madden 26 video game.
RELATED: Eagles will aim to buck 'Madden curse' after Madden 26 cover reveal
Saquon Barkley had an all-time season for the Eagles en route to helping guide his team to the Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, however, the former New York Giants' signature moment of the year came a few months before in a regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Everyone remembers Barkley's unbelievable feat of strength, skill and tremendous athleticism when he reverse hurdled over a Jaguars player on one of the most incredible running plays in NFL history.
During his video game cover shoot for Madden 26, EA Sports recreated the iconic leap from Barkley, and honestly it looked just as good as the first time he did it in live action.
While it wasn't Barkley's only memorable moment from his debut campaign in Philadelphia, which included the star running back rushing for over 2,000 yards during the regular season, every Eagles fan will have this iconic play on their brain for many years to come as he continues to break records at Lincoln Financial Field.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: NBA Finals set, Dodgers make statement, end of an era, and more
NBA: Pascal Siakam beat teammate Tyrese Haliburton by one vote for Eastern Conference MVP
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs star Carson Steele shows off dangerous pet to NFL fans
SPORTS MEDIA: Former 'Sports Science' co-creator, host John Brenkus passes away
VIRAL: Mets broadcasters go viral after hilarious men's health advertisement