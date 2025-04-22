NBA players select a surprising name for league's most overrated player
By Matt Reed
The NbA Playoffs are in full swing, but after a new poll came out Tuesday there's going to be some serious drama both on and off the court as the postseason unfolds.
The Athletic conducted a poll where NBA players voted to name the most overrated player in the entire league, and the name they came back with after 90 ballots were entered was quite surprising.
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton earned the "honor" with 14.4 percent of the vote, beating out Rudy Gobert, Trae Young and Jimmy Butler as the most overrated in The Association.
Haliburton being named no. 1 on the list is certainly a shock considering the fact that he's helped lead the Pacers to the four seed in the Eastern Conference. Additionally, he's nearly averaged a double-double this season with 18.6 points and 9.2 assists per game.
Perhaps a deep run in the playoffs can change the perception of Haliburton, but based on the rest of the list there's a lot of other top stars included, so it's hard to put too much weight into it.
