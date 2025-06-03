Super Bowl champ names one way Jalen Brunson is better than Stephen Curry
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are currently licking their wounds after an Eastern Conference Finals loss against the Indiana Pacers.
A largely successful season ended in disappointment for Brunson, who made his second consecutive All-NBA appearance.
The Knicks guard has firmly established himself as one of the league's best guards.
There are still some superstars people would put above him in that list, like Stephen Curry. But two-time Super Bowl champion Lesean McCoy thinks Jalen is better than Steph when it comes to one aspect of the game.
"This might not be popular because I'm a Steph Curry fan, but I would say 1 on 1, I think [Jalen] Brunson scores better than Steph 1 on 1," McCoy said in an appearance on FS1's The Facility.
This take has obviously drawn the ire of several fans, who can't agree that Curry is inferior to Brunson in any way. However, their styles of play and the statistics do lend some credence to what McCoy has to say.
Brunson played in isolation at a frequency of 17.3 percent of his possessions, while Curry's possessions included just 8.3 percent isos. Naturally, this led to the 28-year-old being a better iso scorer than Steph this season.
But that is also down to the sort of players their teams draw up. The Warriors maximize Curry's off-ball movement and generational gravity to run their offense. The Knicks hand Brunson the ball and count on him to generate offense. Anyway you slice it, this is a spicy take from McCoy.
