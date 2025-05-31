Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton wears all-black for potential ‘Knicks funeral’ game
Tyrese Haliburton has stepped up time and again for the Indiana Pacers during this incredible postseason run. He has hit several clutch shots, capping off multiple unbelievable comebacks. But now it's time for him to do something a little different on Saturday night.
With Game 6 against the New York Knicks coming up, the Pacers cannot allow the series to go to a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden.
That would put them at real risk of losing the series after having taken a 3-1 lead.
MORE: J. R. Smith’s wild ‘ring fever’ moment with Jalen Brunson goes viral
And Haliburton knows that, if his pregame outfit for Game 6 is any indication.
Hali arrived at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse looking like the Terminator, dressed from head to toe in black. This is deeply significant in the context of history; teams leading in Game 6 often have players wear black, suggesting they are attending the other team's 'funeral.'
The 'funeral game' has been a thing in the NBA since the 2011 Finals. The Dallas Mavericks were leading the Miami Heat 3-2, and wore all-black for Game 6 to signify that the series would end that night. They followed up on their statement, and now it's Hali's turn to do the same.
Indiana lost Game 5 by 17 points, so they will be looking to come out of the gates strong in Game 6. If the Knicks are allowed to build some momentum, it could get dangerous for the Pacers. They need to bury New York early and hard to live up to the 'funeral game' vibes.
