Kate Abdo, MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov go viral after handshake misunderstanding
By Josh Sanchez
The UEFA Champions League Final went down in Munich over the weekend with French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain delivering a 5-0 shellacking to Italy's Inter Milan to become European champions.
Following the game, CBS Sports' Kate Scott, formerly Kate Abdo, was recapping the game with Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, and iShowSpeed when former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov made an appearance.
Nurmagomedov made his way through the panel, shaking everyone's hand until it came to Mrs. Scott.
MORE: French officials confirm two casualties after UEFA Champions League final
She extended her hand to the MMA legend, but he politely declined. The moment went viral with some viewing it as a sign of disrespect, but Nurmagomedov, who is a devote Muslim, declined the handshake for religious regions.
Scott quickly realized why Nurmagomedov left her hanging and apologized in the moment.
"I apologize, thank you so much. Khabib, UFC fighter, it’s a pleasure to have you. We didn’t know you were here," she said after the handshake misunderstanding.
MORE: Kevin Durant shouts out Paris Saint-Germain for UEFA Champions League win
The awkward interaction led to some discourse on social media, but it was much to do about nothing. Throughout his UFC career, Nurmagomedov has followed his strict religious beliefs and held back from making contact with female reporters, this time it was just on a bigger stage.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: NBA Finals set, Dodgers make statement, end of an era, and more
NBA: Pascal Siakam beat teammate Tyrese Haliburton by one vote for Eastern Conference MVP
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs star Carson Steele shows off dangerous pet to NFL fans
SPORTS MEDIA: Former 'Sports Science' co-creator, host John Brenkus passes away
VIRAL: Mets broadcasters go viral after hilarious men's health advertisement