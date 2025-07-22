New Orleans Saints release gorgeous gold uniforms for 2025 season
By Tyler Reed
A few NFL teams have decided to grace us with some new uniforms just at the start of training camp, and I have to say, they have all been winners.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped a "'76 Jersey", that is a beautiful all white throwback that fans have been begging for. The Los Angeles Chargers released an all gold (mustard yellow) and navy blue look that I was tempted to buy for myself.
RELATED: New NFL head coaches set to get first glimpse of teams in offseason workouts
Then you have the New Orleans Saints. Earlier this month, the Saints dropped a new white helmet for the upcoming season while teasing a new uniform.
Many were guessing that the new uniform would be a new white look to go with the new helmet. Thankfully, we were all wrong about that hypothesis.
The Saints dropped a new gold alternate uniform, and the first photos released by the team's official social accounts are almost giving me the push to vote these the best new uniforms of 2025.
RELATED: Stephen A. Smith concocts wild NFL proposal to fix Commanders' stadium issue
The black helmet and gold top combination is one the Saints should use forever, and fans will be selling out these uniforms as soon as they go on sale.
The NFC South continues to spit out elite uniform combinations. However, no matter how much I like this new Saints look, nobody is topping that Atlanta Falcons red helmet uniform combination.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Phillies win wild extra innings MLB game after rare officiating technicality
NFL: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wildly targets stars Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons
NBA: Cooper Flagg's home state unveils giant maze modeled after Mavericks star
NCAA: Big Ten program plans to build most expensive stadium in college football history
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A Smith rips Donald Trump for using Commanders to distract from Epstein Files