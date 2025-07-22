The Big Lead

New Orleans Saints release gorgeous gold uniforms for 2025 season

Stop the presses; the New Orleans Saints have released a gorgeous new gold uniform for the 2025 season.

By Tyler Reed

General view of a New Orleans Saints helmet during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
General view of a New Orleans Saints helmet during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
A few NFL teams have decided to grace us with some new uniforms just at the start of training camp, and I have to say, they have all been winners.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped a "'76 Jersey", that is a beautiful all white throwback that fans have been begging for. The Los Angeles Chargers released an all gold (mustard yellow) and navy blue look that I was tempted to buy for myself.

Then you have the New Orleans Saints. Earlier this month, the Saints dropped a new white helmet for the upcoming season while teasing a new uniform.

Many were guessing that the new uniform would be a new white look to go with the new helmet. Thankfully, we were all wrong about that hypothesis.

The Saints dropped a new gold alternate uniform, and the first photos released by the team's official social accounts are almost giving me the push to vote these the best new uniforms of 2025.

The black helmet and gold top combination is one the Saints should use forever, and fans will be selling out these uniforms as soon as they go on sale.

The NFC South continues to spit out elite uniform combinations. However, no matter how much I like this new Saints look, nobody is topping that Atlanta Falcons red helmet uniform combination.

