New NFL head coaches set to get first glimpse of teams in offseason workouts
By Tyler Reed
The NFL season never ends after the Super Bowl. Nowadays, it is a 24/7 business that moves like a freight train.
The 2025 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and while everyone is getting their draft boards ready, some teams are getting the chance to hit the field for offseason workouts.
On Monday morning, NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted out the reminder that two teams beginning new eras will take the field for offseason workouts this week.
The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints will get their chance to show fans a glimpse of what they will possibly see this fall.
The Cowboys hired former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to be their head coach, while the Saints hired another former Cowboys offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, to lead their franchise.
Moore's latest stop before becoming the Saints' head coach was as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles this past season. While it may not be head coaching experience, Moore does bring the experience of someone who has coached on the winning side of a Super Bowl.
Hiring a new coach brings such promise of greater days to fanbases. Of course, it always ends in flames as coaches are hired to be fired. But there can be bright days, just ask Bill Belichick, he had a few before getting pushed out.
