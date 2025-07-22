Stephen A. Smith concocts wild NFL proposal to fix Commanders' stadium issue
By Matt Reed
The Washington Commanders are trying to build off of all the success the team mustered up during the 2024 NFL season, and now many are discussing the idea of finally building a new stadium that would get the franchise out of FedEx Field in Maryland.
While president Donald Trump has even weighed in on the subject, and suggested that the Commanders go back to their previous Washington Redskins moniker, one ESPN personality has an interesting idea of how to get the most out of a new stadium.
Stephen A. Smith appeared on his show First Take on Monday and brought up a hypothetical situation where the Commanders could team up with the Baltimore Ravens to construct a shared stadium that would be similar to what the New York Jets and Giants have done, as well as the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams.
Both MetLife Stadium and SoFi Stadium have allowed their city's teams to combine forces for multiple teams and create unique stadium environments for the each franchise during home games. Each stadium has even hosted the Super Bowl in the past.
