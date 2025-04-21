Netflix set to release first-ever look behind the curtain of WWE with 'WWE: Unreal'
By Tyler Reed
The WWE is coming off of their biggest weekend of the year after another successful WrestleMania weekend.
Of course, fans are dissecting every detail of this past weekend; however, WrestleMania 41 will forever go down as one of the more memorable events in the company's history.
So, the biggest show is over, what's next? Well, if you are a long-time fan of the WWE, then you know there is no offseason for the wrestlers.
Tonight, the stories will continue on Monday Night Raw, live on Netflix. However, the streaming giant is also bringing a new show to fans that will bring a completely different angle to what they are used to seeing.
This summer, Netflix is giving fans their first look at how the sausage is made with 'WWE: Unreal.' The show will follow everything outside of the ring and give fans a look at how the product is created.
These kinds of shows have always been something that professional wrestling fans have always dreamed of getting to see.
In the late 1990s, the documentary 'Hitman Hart: Wrestling With Shadows' gave fans a peek at the backstage drama, and that documentary is considered a cult classic for die-hard wrestling fans.
Now, fans are getting another chance to look at what goes on backstage. The popularity of the WWE continues to soar due to its partnership with Netflix.
