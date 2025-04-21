John Cena teases major WWE shakeup, says he'll 'ruin wrestling' after WrestleMania 41
By Matt Reed
WrestleMania 41 had a bit of everything inside the ring, but one of the biggest moments involving WWE legend John Cena actually came after the final bell was rung and he was revealed as a 17-time champion in his final major event.
RELATED: John Cena wins record 17th WWE title, breaking Ric Flair's record at WrestleMania 41
Cena's dramatic win over Cody Rhodes to end the All American Nightmare's reign as WWE champion was certainly a massive moment at the event in Las Vegas, especially when Cena used Rhodes' own title belt to knock him out and secure the pinfall win.
However, Cena's post-match press conference offered an even bigger tease leading into Monday Night RAW, as well as major potential fallout that could come with a new champion running the show.
"I'm beginning to sense a pattern here that you guys just want headlines, so I'll give you one," Cena told reporters Sunday night. "Tune into Monday Night RAW to see how I ruin wrestling."
It's unclear what exactly Cena is hinting at, but if his recent heel turn and alliance with The Rock has proven anything it's that there's no telling what he's willing to do after becoming WWE's most-notable villain in years.
