Where Is ESPN College GameDay This Week? 2025 Week 1 Location & Guests

ESPN College GameDay hit the road for the first full weekend of the college football season and Lee Corso's final headgear pick. Here is what you need to know about Saturday's show.

By Josh Sanchez

Ohio State mascot Brutus interacts with Lee Corso on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the College Football Playoff
Ohio State mascot Brutus interacts with Lee Corso on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the College Football Playoff / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Get up, Columbus, it’s about to be GameDay! ESPN College GameDay made the trip to Big Ten country on Saturday, August 30, for an epic top-3 showdown to kickoff the first full weekend of the college football season.

To kickoff the season, it was announced that the GameDay crew was heading to Columbus for a rematch of the College Football Playoff semifinal between the top-ranked Texas Longhorns and reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, who are the No. 3 team in the nation.

The crew of Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee will broadcast live from outside of the stadium.

MORE: 2025 Heisman Trophy Odds entering Week 1 of college football season

It's going to be the final headgear pick of Corso's legendary career, so get ready for some waterworks and cutting onions, because it's going to be an emotional day.

A guest picker has not been named at this time.

Kickoff between the Longhorns and Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium is set for 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

All of the information you need to tune into Lee Corso's final show on Saturday morning can be seen below.

MORE: College football TV schedule 2025: Week 1 AP Top 25 games

ESPN College GameDay: Viewing Information & Details

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
Start Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Location: Columbus, Ohio
TV Info: ESPN
Live StreamStream 1

Your best bet for watching ESPN College GameDay via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the show through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the show online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

