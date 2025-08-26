NFL star Travis Kelce makes massive announcement with pop star Taylor Swift
By Matt Reed
The NFL world is about to get even crazier this season after one of the league's top superstars just made a massive announcement alongside his celebrity girlfriend.
RELATED: Taylor Swift roasts males NFL fans in 'New Heights' podcast intro
World renowned pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have been making more public rounds recently, including Swift showing up on the New Heights podcast in a rare appearance. Now, it's more clear why that's the case after the duo announced Tuesday that they are engaged to be married.
Swift and Kelce posted on social media with the caption "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
While there's obviously no timeline just yet on when the happy couple will be getting married, there will certainly be a ton of extra attention on NFL games this season when Swift is shown in the Chiefs skybox, especially with a huge engagement ring on her finger.
Just two weeks ago, Swift helped New Heights reach a new audience after she appeared on the podcast for the first time ever. The 35 year old musician's episode currently has over 20 million views (and counting).
Kelce and the Chiefs will obviously be busy soon returning to the NFL field after a disappointing Super Bowl blowout loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Patrick Mahomes and Co. will certainly be expected to return to form as one of the favorites to come out of the AFC once again.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Bengals make a deal with Hendrickson, Browns trade a QB, and more
MLB: The BBWAA 'created' an award that already exists
NFL: Cleveland Browns trade QB not named Shedeur Sanders to Raiders
SPORTS MEDIA: Ohio State bans Dave Portnoy from stadium ahead of 'Big Noon Kickoff' debut
WNBA: Caitlin Clark, Nike unveil long-awaited signature logo for Fever star