Former ESPN SportsCenter anchors launching live sports Twitch show
By Matt Reed
The dynamic of SportsCenter has changed over the years in a drastic way, but two of ESPN's biggest names that used to man the desk are going off on their own to continue their sports media journeys.
Former SportsCenter anchors Stan Verrett and Neil Everett reportedly will be launching a new twice-weekly sports show on streaming platform Twitch, which will allow the former ESPN employees to continue to break down sporting events.
At a time where ESPN is clearly going a different direction with its programming, and highly focusing on big-name personalities that drive ratings, it's a good opportunity for Everett and Verrett to launch a new chapter in their storied careers.
SportsCenter still certainly has some of its relevance from the early 2000s, with Scott Van Pelt and Rich Eisen being two of the hosts still regularly attached to the program, but with Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee's roles at ESPN growing on a week to week basis there are certainly only so many opportunities left.
The two hosts have always been known for having unique chemistry together, and often brought fans back to the golden days of SportsCenter when the show featured witty puns, fun segments and obviously lots of NFL, NBA and MLB highlights.
The network has at least experimented with certainly measures to restore the show's history, including bringing back old school graphics and music recently when Eisen returned to the network for the first time in two decades.
