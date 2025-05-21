Cincinnati Reds should be crowned worst franchise of last 25 years in MLB
By Tyler Reed
Is it harder to be good for a long period of time, or to suck for that same period of time? The obvious answer should be to be good. However, sometimes teams are so bad, that it makes this an actual argument.
One team that has been on top of the suck list in the MLB for the last 20 years has been the Cincinnati Reds. The franchise currently holds the record for the longest drought between postseason series wins, with their last playoff series win coming in 1996.
This past week has been a great reminder of the kind of pain that Reds have sat through for nearly 30 years.
Just to give a little insight in to what Reds fans (me included) have been through in the past week: the team has lost a series to the lowly Chicago White Sox, swept the Cleveland Guardians, and on Wednesday, were bested in a three game series against the garbage can known as the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The time for optimism surrounding this franchise has long been gone. Sunshine pumpers can shut down their factory for the time being. This franchise will more than likely be on the outside looking in of another postseason run.
Who's to blame? Obviously, it's the front office. However, pointing fingers is even exhausting at this point. Maybe the team should just be moved. The fans of the franchise are just wasting their time because all hope is gone.
But hey, there's probably a cool bobblehead night coming up at Great American Ballpark, where the franchise honors a player from a time when they actually cared to field a good team.
