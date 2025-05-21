New York City temporarily changes street names ahead of Knicks-Pacers Game 1
By Tyler Reed
Love them or hate them, the New York Knicks' having a successful postseason run this season has been good for the NBA.
The Knicks are making their return to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000. They will meet the same team that defeated them back in 2000, the Indiana Pacers.
Emotions are already running high between the two fanbases, and Wednesday night will be can't miss when these teams take the floor for Game 1.
The city of New York is getting in on the action of the big series as they have temporarily changed the names of a few street names, hours before the start of the series.
Yes, if you're looking for West 32nd Street today, you will actually be taking Karl Anthony-Towns Square. Looking for West 11th Street? Try Jalen Brunson Boulevard.
This is a beautiful way for New York City to get in on the vibes of the biggest series of the millennium for their basketball franchise.
Madison Square Garden and the area surrounding it has to already be at a fever pitch. No, we're not talking about the underrated Jimmy Fallon baseball-romance film. We're talking about the emotions that are flowing through the veins of every New Yorker in the Big Apple.
