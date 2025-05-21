NBC has offer to MLB to take over broadcast rights for ESPN: report
Major League Baseball could become a regular presence on NBC after a 25-year absence.
According to Joe Flint and Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal, NBCUniversal has made an offer to Major League Baseball to take over the package of regular-season and postseason games that ESPN is walking away from after the 2025 season ends.
ESPN and MLB announced they were exercising their ends of an opt-out in their contract in February.
Now, NBC becomes the first to formally bid on the former ESPN package that includes "Sunday Night Baseball," the first round of the postseason, and the Home Run Derby.
More to come on this story.
