Browns owner Jimmy Haslam names scapegoat if Shedeur Sanders flops in NFL
By Matt Reed
The Cleveland Browns certainly have dysfunction and lots of intrigue at their quarterback position with so many names battling for their starting job heading into the 2025 NFL season, however, fans continue to be glued to one particular name as training camp unfolds.
RELATED: Browns owner Jimmy Haslam says Texas QB Arch Manning won't enter 2026 NFL Draft
General manager Andrew Berry made the questionable draft decision to select two quarterbacks when they chose Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders to many people's surprise at April's NFL Draft, and team owner Jimmy Haslam let everyone know that he had nothing to do with Sanders' selection.
"If you would've told me... y'all were gonna pick Shedeur I would say 'that's not happening,'" Haslam told media members on Tuesday. "Andrew Berry made the call to pick Shedeur."
From Berry's perspective, that certainly cannot be too comforting to hear as the Browns head into another season with many around the league already willing to write the team off as the worst team in the competitive AFC North.
