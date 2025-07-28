EA Sports names seven NFL superstars to exclusive Madden 26 '99 club'
By Matt Reed
Madden 26 is scheduled to drop in just a few short weeks, and although NFL fans already know one superstar featured on the cover of the new game EA Sports released its full list of exclusive '99 club' players on Monday.
Each year, Madden released the highest-rated NFL superstars ahead of the game's anticipated drop, and this season there are seven big names that were lucky enough to earn the honor, including two Philadelphia Eagles offensive threats.
Running back Saquon Barkley was already a guarantee to be part of this group after being announced as this year's cover athlete, but he'll also be joined by one of the offensive linemen that helped him break 2,000 yards last season; Lane Johnson.
Meanwhile, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, as well as Myles Garrett were also included in the 99 club.
