BYU freshman star AJ Dybantsa shows off absurd leaping ability during practice

The number one recruit heading into the 2025 college basketball season is already showing why the BYU Cougars have a superstar on their hands.

By Matt Reed

Brigham Young Cougars star Aj Dybantsa joins the student section during a game against the West Virginia Mountaineers
Brigham Young Cougars star Aj Dybantsa joins the student section during a game against the West Virginia Mountaineers / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
The BYU Cougars aren't a traditional powerhouse in the college basketball space, but the way they've been recruiting in the NIL era has made them a force that cannot go unnoticed any longer as the 2025/26 season draws closer.

AJ Dybantsa was the number one recruit coming out of high school before he committed to BYU ahead of the upcoming NCAA basketball season, and even with months ahead before fans actually see him playing meaningful minutes the Cougars have so many reasons to be excited about their young superstar.

Dybantsa was seen on the BYU basketball court recently showing off his insane vertical leap after a video surfaced of the athletic freak jumping with ease with his head reaching way over the rim.

According to 24/7 Sports, the Cougars have the 13th-best recruiting class heading into next season after adding three massive talents, including Dybantsa and two more tall four-star prospects.

