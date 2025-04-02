Chris Fowler shares exciting update on EA Sports 'College Football 26'
By Tyler Reed
College football fans had long awaited the return of the sport's popular video game franchise. In July of 2024, that wait was finally over.
EA Sports released the first version of the game since 2013, and College Football 25 has become one of the top video games of the past year.
Now, the legendary sports franchise is gearing up for the next edition, College Football 26. Fans are waiting for their first look at the latest edition; however, legendary announcer Chris Fowler has given fans an exciting update.
Fowler shared a video of the work he has been doing on the new edition of the game. According to Fowler, he has recorded 155 new touchdown calls for the soon-to-be-released college football game.
Fans shouldn't have to wait too much longer. The college football video game franchise normally comes out in July. New clips of the anticipated game could soon be seen by fans.
The revival of the iconic video game franchise has been such an exciting journey for fans. However, those who get a chance to be a part of the franchise seem just as excited.
Fowler has been beloved by college football fans since his days as the host of ESPN's College GameDay. Now, his legend continues to grow with his passion for the college football video game franchise.
This is now a Fowler fan site.
