Ravens stars hilariously plead for Michael Phelps to teach team to swim
By Josh Sanchez
The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for the upcoming NFL season with a chip on their shoulder. Many believe Lamar Jackson was snubbed of the NFL MVP award, which ultimately went to Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen,
To add insult to injury, the Bills bounced Baltimore from the postseason in the Divisional Round.
So, while the Ravens look to bounce-back in their revenge tour, they are addressing all weaknesses. Even the ones you may not think of.
Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey shared a hilarious video on social media of some of the team's stars in a pool at their aquatic center, pleading for Olympic sensation and the GOAT Michael Phelps to come help them out with one of their biggest concerns.
"Hey, Mr. Phelps, we have a problem," the video begins. "Did you know that one in three Ravens cannot swim?
"We have a solution for you, sir. Come to Ravens training camp, and this beautiful aquatic center and teach us how to swim."
That's a pretty solid pitch. We'll have to see if it pays off. And would there be anyone better than the most decorated Olympian of all time (and a Baltimore native) to bring his 28 medals and tricks of the trade? I think not.
Let's see if the Ravens learn how to swim before the season opener on Sunday, September 7, against the Bills on Sunday Night Football.
