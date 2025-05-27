EA Sports College Football 26 cover unveiled featuring 2 star receivers
By Josh Sanchez
EA Sports' College Football 26 is set to arrive this summer, and the game once again has people buzzing after the unveiling of its cover athletes for the latest edition.
The official cover of College Football 26 was revealed on Tuesday morning with a pair of dynamic wide receivers getting the honor.
Ohio State Buckeyes star Jeremiah Smith is front and center, while Alabama Crimson Tide sensation Ryan Williams stands tall in the background.
The game will hit shelves on July 10 for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.
There is also a deluxe edition of the game featuring legends and previous cover athletes like Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush, along with recognizable mascots, head coaches, and more.
Last season, Smith recorded 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns for the national champion Buckeyes.
Williams, meanwhile, hauled in 48 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. At just 18 years old, Williams is one of the most exciting young talents in the country.
Additional information on the game will be released on Thursday, May 29, according to EA Sports.
