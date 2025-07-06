Former Dallas Mavericks GM slams Luka Doncic trade
The 2024-25 NBA season was as shocking as it was entertaining. And while it entailed a lot of wild moments, nothing tops the day the basketball world learned about the Luka Doncic trade. The Dallas Mavericks traded away their franchise superstar entering his prime, something no one expected.
A lot of casual fans generally aren't aware of who the executives and GMs in the league are. Nico Harrison, however, has made himself a household name by making this trade. And months are the dust has settled, his predecessor, Donnie Nelson, has now spoken out about it.
“During my years in Dallas, we always considered what was important to that community,” Nelson said, as per Dallas Hoops Journal. “And we looked at the players being a part of that. It was never like we went to one of our ATMs, took out a player, used him until he was most useful, and then threw him away.
“That’s why there was so much disappointment after what happened to Luka,” he said. “Not just my disappointment, but a universal disappointment. Could this happen to Real Madrid? Never. And it wouldn’t have happened when I was in Dallas.”
These are strong words from Nelson, who was the Mavs' President of Basketball Operations from 2002 to 2021, and General Manager from 2005 to 2021. Although his exit from Dallas was far from smooth, the values he's spoken about are things that will resonate with Mavericks fans even now.
