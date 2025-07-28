Kyrie Irving shares epic Luka Doncic practice story
Luka Doncic has dealt with quite a bit of disrespect in 2025. Being traded away by the Dallas Mavericks despite just having entered his prime seemed to have stung him quite a bit. What was even worse was the reports that followed, questioning his commitment, his fitness, and his desire to win.
The Slovenian seems locked in with the Los Angeles Lakers if offseason reports are to be believed. And perhaps some fans have forgotten just how good Luka can be. But for anyone wondering, Kyrie Irving recently shared a story that lays any and all of those doubts to rest.
“He’s giving you probably like 60, 18, and 18. I witnessed him give somebody 24 points in 3 minutes," Irving said on his Twitch stream when asked whether Doncic goes just as hard in practice as he does during games.
There is speculation that the teammate in question is Grant Williams. There were stories in the past of Doncic torching Williams in practice with the Mavericks, but 24 points in three minutes is absurd even for the Slovenian superstar. He's a player no one would want to make angry.
All these stories are secondary to how Luka responds to all the criticism thrown his way next season. If he can lead the Los Angeles Lakers to success alongside the team's new acquisitions like Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart, the narrative around him will change for the better once again.
