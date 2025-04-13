LSU superstar Kyren Lacy found dead at age 25
By Josh Sanchez
Former LSU Tigers superstar and 2025 NFL Draft hopeful Kyren Lacy has been found dead at age 25. ESPN confirmed the news on Sunday morning.
Rumors of Lacy's passing began to surface on social media late Saturday night.
Lacy was facing charges of negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a vehicle after a fatal accident in December. He had declared for the NFL Draft two days later and was set to face trial beginning on Monday morning.
Last season, the Louisiana native recorded 58 catches for 866 yards and nine touchdowns.
After spending two years with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, Lacy transferred to LSU in 2022. He finished his college career with 162 catches for 2,360 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Our deepest condolences go out to Lacy's family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Lonzo Ball hosts family of man who donated knee cartilage for transplant surgery
CBB: UConn star Paige Bueckers keeps finding ways to make herself more likable
MLB: Newest Masters photographer is a Baseball Hall of Famer
NFL: Top NFL Draft prospect Isaiah Bond turns himself in on warrant for troubling charge
SPORTS MEDIA: Ohio village's effort to rename park for Hall of Famer meets 'racially based' pushback
VIRAL: Jayden Daniels brought his most memorable rookie play to The Louvre