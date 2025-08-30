LSU Tigers player wearing '1-0' shirt during warmups before Clemson game
By Tyler Reed
Week 1 of the college football season has delivered in the best of ways. The Saturday got started with a defensive classic that saw the Ohio State Buckeyes take down the Texas Longhorns and Arch Manning.
The primetime slate will see the LSU Tigers travel to a different "Death Valley" to take on the Clemson Tigers.
MORE: Best ESPN College GameDay signs for Lee Corso's final show
LSU is looking to shake the luck they have had in first game results for the past few seasons, and some players seem to be doing anything to believe this team will start the season with a win.
During warmups, social media quickly discovered that some Tigers players were wearing shirts that had 1-0 on the back of them.
One could call it arrogance, or one could call it manifesting their future. Either way, these shirts will be trending after the game, no matter the outcome.
It's a top ten showdown when the battle of Tigers goes down in less than an hour. Both teams have a lot at stake, and this game could also be a College Football Playoff teaser.
MORE: Tulane head coach says team was 'disrespected' after uniform request denied in Week 1
If you're going to wear a shirt announcing that you believe you've already won the game, then you'd better win the game. Brian Kelly, the pressure is now on you and your Bayou Bengals.
