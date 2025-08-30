Best ESPN College GameDay signs for Lee Corso's final show
By Josh Sanchez
It's an emotional day on the set of ESPN College GameDay for Week 1 of the 2025 college football season as Lee Corso prepares to make the final headgear pick of his illustrious career.
The legendary Lee Corso has touched a lot of people throughout his lengthy career in sports media, and his legacy will live on forever.
Keeping with the tradition of College GameDay, the fans came out with their best GameDay signs while Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Nick Saban went through the pre-game festivities.
This week, while the show was in Columbus for the blockbuster showdown between top-ranked Texas and the No. 3-ranked defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, there was an outpouring of love and support for the living legend.
You can check out some of the best GameDay signs showing love to Lee Corso below.
And, of course, an Ohio State fan had to get one good lick in on Michigan alum Desmond Howard.
Kickoff between the Longhorns and Buckeyes is set for 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
ESPN College GameDay, Week 1: Viewing Information & Details
Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
Start Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Location: Columbus, Ohio
TV Info: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream 1
