LeBron James' Ken doll smashes sales records, sells out after launch
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has added another milestone to his historic career, albeit one the 40-year-old likely didn't expect to reach.
According to David Betancourt of The Athletic, James' foray into the Barbie universe as "Kenbassador" doll has been an unmitigated success, with the toy prompting massive lines outside collectible shops and some of the fastest sellouts in recent memory.
According to Betancourt, the doll was made available through Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Mattel Creations' websites on Monday, and was no longer available by Wednesday morning.
In the day leading up to Monday's release, it was searched 760 time per hour on eBay, and since the release, prices on the auction site have jumped to over $100 on average, with a rare autographed edition selling for $3,000.
If that weren't enough, sneaker and memorabilia resale site StockX has reported massive demand for the dolls as well, with average prices sitting at $118, a 57 percent jump over its $75 retail price. StockX also noted that the dolls sold faster on their site than any other piece of memorabilia had in their history, with 1,400 transactions on release day.
James' doll was always going to be a hit with collectors; after all, it's not every day a unique piece of memorabilia of one of the NBA's GOATs hits shelves like this.
The success of the James line could also open up new opportunites for other players to get a line of dolls, across a variety of sports.
