Washington Commanders reportedly nearing $3B deal to bring team back to DC
By Josh Sanchez
The Washington Commanders could be nearing a return to the nation's capitol.
According to a report from Mark Segraves of NBC Washington on Wednesday night, the NFL franchise is nearing a $3 billion deal with the District of Columbia to return the Commanders to a new stadium built on the RFK Stadium site.
Segraves' report states "multiple sources familiar with the deal told News4 that Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Commanders have the framework for a deal in place that would see the team paying the vast majority of the costs to build a new stadium and much of the money provided by the city going for infrastructure that will support the entire 180-acre development."
The Commanders would front as much as $2.5 billion for the project, while D.C. would provide up to $850 million.
The city would pay the first $500 million in installments from 2026 and 2030, while the final $350 million would be paid in 2032 through the taxes generated from the new site development.
The goal would be to finish the project by 2030.
Washington previously played in RFK Stadium from 1961-96 before moving to Landover, Maryland, where they currently play at Northwest Stadium.
Returning the franchise to D.C. would be a long-awaited more for the fanbase that could reinject some energy as the Commanders begin turning things around with new franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels.
