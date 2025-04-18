Jake Paul reveals former WBC champion will be his next megafight
By Matt Reed
No matter what people think of Jake Paul, the social media star has made himself a prized asset in the boxing community and every fight seems to generate massive interest no matter who he ends up facing in the ring.
Paul just announced his next summer megafight set to take place this June at the Honda Center in Anaheim, and it'll be a former WBC middleweight champion on the opposite corner of the ring.
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has an impressive professional career with a record of 54-6-1, however, one of his glaring defeats came in 2017 in a major PPV fight against Canelo Alvarez.
Last time out for Paul, he generated one of the biggest promotions in boxing history in his fight against legendary fighter Mike Tyson, but the bout never lived up to the hype with Tyson's age clearly being a major factor.
The fight, which was streamed live on Netflix, generated an unbelievable average viewership number of over 108 million watchers.
Chavez Jr. is 39 years old and in significantly better shape at this stage of his career, although his last fight came in July 2024 against former MMA specialist Uriah Hall
