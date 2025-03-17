Former MVP, World Series champion controversially exits broadcast booth
Kirk Gibson, a beloved member of the Detroit Tigers' last championship team, will have a less visible role in the organization in 2025.
Gibson, 67, announced in a statement Monday that he'll step away from the Tigers' broadcast booth to focus on other endeavors.
"Although I may be leaving the booth, my connection with the Tigers remains strong," the statement read. "Over the past 25 years, I have been honored to introduce integral parts of the game from my experiences as a player, manager, and coach. I'm incredibly grateful for the support from the Tigers organization, the llitch family, and Detroit's loyal baseball fans.
"On a personal level, I'll be focusing on my current health while also continuing to support and encourage others battling Parkinson's. Through my Foundation, we are opening the Kirk Gibson Center for Parkinson's Wellness this fall. Developing this Center is a huge endeavor that will be the first of its kind in Michigan providing those impacted by Parkinson's with access to a range of activity-based programs, completely free of charge."
Gibson has been living with Parkinson's Disease for a decade. Since then he has been a vocal advocate for research into the disease, which affects the brain's motor skills, and supporting those afflicted.
"This transition isn't about me slowing down," the statement concluded, "it's about moving forward with my mission to make a difference in the lives of those with Parkinson's."
But one of Gibson's colleagues on the FanDuel Detroit broadcasts isn't buying it.
"Shame on the @tigers," Matt Shepard, who called Tigers games on team's regional sports network until 2023, wrote on Twitter/X. "This was not (Gibson's) decision. Gibby is one of the best teammates I’ve ever had in broadcasting. He loves the team and city and prepares better than any analyst I’ve ever worked with."
Shepard, now the host of the X's and Bro's morning show, recently told the Detroit Free Press that he was unsure why FanDuel Sports Network did not renew his contract two years ago. So it is with Gibson, apparently.
The 1988 National League MVP and 1984 World Series champion in Detroit will reportedly retain the title of "special assistant" to Tigers GM Scott Harris.
