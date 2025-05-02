Livvy Dunne flaunts intricate pink hat, matching minidress for Kentucky Oaks
By Josh Sanchez
Livvy Dunne is at Churchill Downs to kickoff Kentucky Derby weekend with a bang. The recently retired LSU gymnast and social media starlet is taking her empire to Louisville for the 151st Kentucky Oaks on Friday evening.
The Kentucky Oaks offers a $1.5 million purse.
Thirteen races will take place throughout the day at Churchill Downs, with the Oaks scheduled as the 11th race on the rainy day.
MORE: LSU star Livvy Dunne celebrates 'Year 3' in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
Despite the ugly weather, Livvy is shining bright in all-pink attire including a flashy pink hat.
That's how it's done. It will be interesting to see what Livvy breaks out on Saturday afternoon for the Kentucky Derby.
The 151st Kentucky Oaks is set for 5:51 p.m. ET on Friday, May 2, and will air on USA Network with live streaming available on Peacock.
A full look at the Kentucky Oaks field can be seen below. Odds presented by TwinSpires.com.
MORE: Livvy Dunne goes preppy schoolgirl, Paul Skenes rocks middle-aged gym teacher fit in GQ
Kentucky Oaks, trainer, jockey, and odds
- Early On, Saffie Joseph Jr., Edgard Zayas, 48-1
- Simply Joking, Whit Beckman, Florent Geroux, 8-1
- Fondly, Graham Motion, Irad Ortiz Jr., 22-1
- Drexel Hill, Whit Beckman, Ben Curtis, 38-1
- Quickick, Thomas Amoss, Umberto Rispoli, 44-1
- Ballerina d'Oro, Chad Brown, Flavien Prat, 12-1
- La Cara, Mark Casse, Dylan Davis, 7-1
- Five G, George Weaver, Manuel Franco — SCRATCHED
- Tenma, Bob Baffert, Juan Hernandez, 9-1
- Take Charge Milady, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 15-1
- Good Cheer, Brad Cox, Luis Saez, 6-5
- Anna's Promise, Carlos David, Junior Alvarado, 20-1
- Bless the Broken, William Walden, John Velazquez, 12-1
- Quietside, John Ortiz, Jose Ortiz, 9-1
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Angels make injured list decision after Mike Trout's latest knee ailment
NBA: Tyrese Haliburton's dad banned indefinitely from Pacers NBA Playoff games
NHL: Utah Hockey Club may have accidentally leaked new name
KENTUCKY DERBY: Xavier Legette earns a dream opportunity to create content at Kentucky Derby
VIRAL: Travis Kelce, 'backup dancer' Justin Timberlake break into routine on golf course