Xavier Legette earns a dream opportunity to create content at Kentucky Derby
By Matt Reed
The Carolina Panthers may be excited about their recent NFL Draft picks but the team could have drafted themselves the wide receiver with the most personality in 2024 when they took Xavier Legette from South Carolina.
RELATED: Travis Kelce destroys anonymous NFL coach that disrespected Shedeur Sanders
Legette had an up-and-down rookie seasons with nearly 500 yards receiving, and while his upside on the field was clear it was even more obvious that he has quite the funny personality that resonated with the Panthers community and the rest of the NFL.
The 24 year old made it known that he has a love for horses and southern culture, and throughout his debut year he was seen riding his favorite animal and talking about them in his distinct accent.
Now, the NFL has given Legette the opportunity to head to the biggest horse racing event in the United States, the Kentucky Derby, to create content and show off his hilarious persona throughout the weekend.
While Carolina is undoubtedly hoping for an even bigger Year 2 from their 2024 draft pick, the team has to be loving the positive energy that Legette is offering in such a short span of time in the league.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Pirates fan reportedly suffers 'skull fracture' in 20-foot PNC Park fall
NBA: LeBron James gets real about retirement talk after Lakers playoff exit
NFL: Shedeur Sanders tops NFL rookie jersey sales following 2025 NFL Draft
CFB: Bill Belichick statement defends 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson, rips media narrative
SPORTS MEDIA: Dirk Nowitzki has hilarious response to Steve Nash joining Amazon Prime Video