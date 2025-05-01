Utah Hockey Club may have accidentally leaked new name
By Josh Sanchez
The NHL's newest expansion team, the Utah Hockey Club, is expected to officially debut a new name before the start of the 2025-26 season However, fans may have got an early glimpse at what the permanent name could be.
On Wednesday, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the team's official YouTube page changed its URL and handle from "@UtahHockeyClub" to "@UtahMammoth."
Mammoth was among the finalists to become the expansion franchise's new team names.
The page was deactivated shortly after it was spotted, but everything on the internet lives on forever and screenshots of leaked "@UtahMammoth" handle quickly went viral on social media.
Lindsay Aerts of KTVX in Salt Lake City spoke to Smith Entertainment Group executive Mike Maughan about the YouTube channel and he provided a vague response.
Smith Entertainment Group owns the Utah Hockey Club.
"Progress continues on exploring all three of the name options that were chosen as finalists by our fans," Maughan said. "We’re fully on track to announce a permanent name and identity ahead of the 25-26 NHL season and look forward to sharing that with our fans when we do."
What does that mean exactly? We'll have to wait and see, but for now, the team is just "fully on track to announce a permanent name and identity" ahead of next season."
Along with the Mammoth and the Utah Hockey Club, the Utah Outlaws is being considered.
